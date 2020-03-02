JMU men's basketball preparing for CAA Tournament

The James Madison men's basketball team is preparing for the 2020 CAA Men's Basketball Championship in Washington, D.C.

The Dukes wrapped up the 2019-2020 regular season with road losses at Northeastern and Hofstra last week. JMU finished the regular season with a 9-20 overall record and 2-16 mark in conference play to end up as the No. 10 seed in the 10-team CAA tournament.

"We talked about it as a staff, it really doesn't matter what your record is," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "Now from the standpoint of how you feel and your energy coming into the tournament, obviously it affects it. But literally everybody is 0-0. Anybody that loses now is done. Anybody that wins gets to go on."

JMU will take on No. 7 seed Elon in the first round of the tournament Saturday evening. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.