JMU men's basketball to hold scrimmage open to the public

The James Madison men's basketball program will hold a Purple-Gold intrasquad scrimmage that will be open to the public on Saturday, October 26, at 12:30 p.m. at the JMU Convocation Center.

Doors will open to fans at noon on Oct. 26, with the event itself tipping off at 12:30 p.m. and lasting for approximately an hour. After the scrimmage, fans will be invited down to the court to pick up the 2019-20 JMU Men's Basketball schedule poster and collect autographs from the players themselves.

Admission to the event is free of charge, with the public permitted to enter the Convocation Center through the A entrance, which faces the Convo parking lot. Food and drink will not be permitted in the building, but fans are permitted to bring in bags that adhere to the JMU Athletics clear bag policy.

Due to the JMU Football game scheduled for October 26, patrons without a Convo parking pass will not be permitted to park in the Convo lot, but parking for the general public is available in the new East Campus Parking Deck, across from the Festival Conference Center. A shuttle bus will be running from the East Campus Parking Deck to the Convocation Center beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The JMU Ticket Office will have a table open to patrons inside the Convocation Center for fans and supporters who wish to pick up or purchase season tickets for the 2019-20 season.

The Dukes, who were picked to finish fourth in this week's Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll, will return four starters for the 2019-20 season, including Preseason All-CAA selections in junior guards Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, and will open the regular season at home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Charlotte at the JMU Convocation Center.