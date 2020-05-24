JMU men's golf coach Forbes retires from coaching

For 13 years, Jeff Forbes has led the James Madison men's golf program. On Thursday morning, he announced his retirement from coaching.

Jeff Forbes coached the James Madison University men's golf team from 2007-2020. (Photo: JMU Athletics)

"I think the guys on the team are definitely the ones who I'm going to remember most. We started out, when I got there we switched from non scholarship to scholarship, that's why they brought me on board," Forbes said on Sunday. "Building the team up and having all of the different things go wrong and go right, we finally got our team to a place that it's rolling along now."

Forbes tells WHSV that he's stepping down to help run his family's local business. Forbes played on the JMU golf team himself and coached the school's women's team before becoming the head of the men's team.

In 2009, Forbes was the CAA Coach of the year and set program records along the way. Forbes has racked up 15 team victories, posting a winning percentage of over 62 percent.

"We've had four or five good years. We haven't won the CAA, but we're close. I thought this year we would've won it fairly easily," Forbes said. "I think in future years we have a really great chance to be dominant in the CAA and put together multiple wins."

JMU men's golf was on a roll this year before the season was cut short. Forbes says the Dukes were in the airport about to head the tournament when things were officially canceled. At the time, the Dukes were number one in the CAA and had received a vote in the Top 25 coaches poll.

Associate head coach Carter Cheves will take over as head coach. Forbes expects to see the Dukes succeed now and still plans on attending future matches.