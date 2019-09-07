JMU men's soccer defeats Hofstra in CAA opener

James Madison men’s soccer picked up their first win of the 2019 season Friday evening with a 2-0 victory over the Hofstra Pride. The Dukes improve to 1-2-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in conference play.

Freshman Clay Obara scored his first career goal on Friday evening, stealing a pass from the Hofstra defender and carrying it into the box. Obara ripped a shot from just outside the six-yard box and finished bottom right to give the Dukes the lead. Brennen Burton would add to the scoring just 12 minutes later to increase the lead to 2-0.

Junior keeper TJ Bush collected his first shutout of season facing seven Hofstra shots, but none being on goal. The Dukes will return to the pitch in Sentara Park on Sunday to face Loyola-Maryland.

MATCH FACTS

Hofstra (2-1-0) – 0

James Madison (1-2-0) - 2

SCORING

74' – JMU – Clay Obara (1)

86’ – JMU – Brennen Burton (1) Brandon Clegg, Tyler Clegg

NOTES

- Clay Obara made his first collegiate start for the Dukes against Hofstra, collecting his first career goal as a Duke

- JMU outshot the Pride 9-7 with seven shots on frame

- Brennen Burton scored his first goal of the season finding the soft spot in the defense to finishing bottom left

- The Dukes only had one corner kick on the evening

- Brennen Burton led all Dukes with six shots and five on net

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"I was really pleased with the effort the guys played with tonight. They were able to keep their heads in the game and continued to play their style of game to find the appropriate shots. Clay was a spark for us down in Florida, assisting on Manuel’s goal. He played really well in the midfield and was able to create a turnover and finish for his first goal of his career. We will enjoy this tonight and get back to work Sunday against Loyola."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will wrap up the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Invitational, hosting Loyola-Maryland on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.