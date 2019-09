The James Madison men's soccer team has earned a spot in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and the College Soccer News Poll.

The Dukes are No. 19 in Top Drawer Soccer's rankings and No. 22 in the College Soccer News Poll. JMU is 5-2 overall on the season.

James Madison went 2-0 last week with home wins over Mount St. Mary's and then No. 1-ranked Wake Forest.

JMU returns to action Tuesday evening when the Dukes visit Longwood. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.