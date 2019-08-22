JMU men's soccer picked to win CAA again in 2019

Senior midfielder Manuel Ferriol was named the Colonial Athletic Association CAA Preseason Midfielder of the Year, while junior goalkeeper TJ Bush was named CAA Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year. Fernando Casero and Tom Judge joined Ferriol and Bush on the All-CAA Team, while JMU was picked to repeat in the league in 2019.

Ferriol, who led the Dukes in 2018 with 23 points, scored nine goals and collected five assists. The senior was named to the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List at the beginning of August. Bush was the primary keeper for the Dukes in 2018 collecting 13 shutouts, ranking him third in the country for goalkeepers. Bush started and played in all 23 matches the Dukes had last season, posting a 15-5-3 record.

JMU, the reigning CAA regular season and tournament champions, was tabbed to repeat in 2019, tallying 61 points (five first-place votes) in the coaches’ vote narrowly finishing ahead of UNCW, who picked up 60 points (four first-place votes) the final four coaches votes on the men’s side.

The Dukes will kick off the 2019 campaign on the road at FAU and FIU next weekend. JMU will return home to host the Fairfield Inn by Marriott JMU Invitational September 6 at 7:00 PM. JMU opens the season ranked number 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.