JMU men's soccer plays No. 19 Penn St. to draw in fog-shortened match

James Madison men’s soccer drew No. 19 Penn State on Tuesday evening in a fog shortened match. The Dukes and Nittany Lions managed to play 71:15 before officials suspended the match due to an excess of fog on the field. Both programs now move to 4-4-3 against each other with the tie.

Tom Judge started the match off strong, scoring 17 minutes into the match to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. The Dukes goal was Judge’s first of the season. Late in the first half Aaron Molloy scored his seventh goal of the season to level the score.

Manuel Ferriol collected his fourth assist of the season, pushing his points total to 28 for the season. The senior led the Dukes with two shots on the evening, bringing his shot total to 62 on year. The Dukes conclude non-conference play with a 5-4-1 record and posting a 2-1-1 record against ranked opponents.

MATCH FACTS

No. 19 Penn State (8-2-3) – 1

James Madison (9-5-2) – 1

SCORING

17’ – JMU – Tom Judge (1) Manuel Ferriol

41’ – PSU – Aaron Molloy (7) Dax Hoffman

NOTES

- TJ Bush tied a career high-with seven saves on the night, stopping six shots in the first half

- Tom Judge scored his first goal of the season on a give and go with Manuel Ferriol

- The match was suspended and called after 71 minutes of play due to fog

- James Madison concluded the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 2-1-1 record against ranked opponents

- Manuel Ferriol now has 28 points on the season, collecting his fourth assist

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight’s game had a very bizarre ending with the fog coming out of nowhere to end the game. Penn State is a very solid team so getting a point on the road in a tough environment against a ranked opponent is a positive. We now look to finish up with CAA play with two tough opponents in Charleston and William & Mary."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will head to Charleston, South Carolina to face off against Charleston. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.