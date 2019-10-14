JMU men's soccer preparing for another matchup with No. 1 team

The James Madison men's soccer team is preparing for its second match against the No. 1-ranked team in the country this season.

The Dukes travel to Charlottesville to take on No. 1 Virginia Tuesday evening. JMU played then-No. 1 Wake Forest in Harrisonburg on September 17 and the Dukes pulled off a 1-0 upset.

"Talking with the guys this morning, we tried to put that in perspective in how it's just an amazing opportunity," said JMU head coach Paul Zazenski Monday morning. "Having won the last game against Wake Forest, to play the No. 1 team twice and have the potential to beat two No. 1 teams is incredible and it is just that. It's an opportunity."

JMU enters the match ranked No. 17 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25. Tuesday's match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in Charlottesville.