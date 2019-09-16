JMU men's soccer to host No. 1 Wake Forest Tuesday evening

The James Madison men's soccer team is preparing to host No. 1 Wake Forest Tuesday evening at Sentara Park.

The Dukes enter the matchup at 3-2 overall and on a three-match winning streak. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 overall and currently ranked as the top team in the nation.

"It's a big opportunity," said JMU head coach Paul Zazenski. "I would say playing the No. 1 team in the country anywhere is certainly an exciting thing and something that you should look forward to and it's a challenge, but specifically, when it's on your home field, it's something you should always remember and cherish, win or lose."

The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in Harrisonburg.