JMU officially announces addition of three FBS transfers

James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti announced Thursday the addition of three transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision schools for the 2019 football season. The newest Dukes include defensive lineman Antonio Colclough and wide receivers Brandon Polk and Dillon Spalding.

Polk will pursue his master’s degree at JMU and has one year of eligibility, while both Colclough and Spalding have four years of eligibility remaining.

Antonio Colclough | Defensive Line | 6-3 | 241 | Harlem, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes (Temple)

--Transferred to JMU from Temple with four years of eligibility

--Redshirted 2018 season at Temple

--All-City and All-Conference as a senior at Cardinal Hayes High School

--Had 46 tackles with 5.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks as a senior

Brandon Polk | Wide Receiver | 5-10 | 177 | Ashburn, Va./Briar Woods (Penn State)

--Grad transfer from Penn State, where he played four seasons, and will have one season of eligibility

--Appeared in 40 games, making 10 starts for the Nittany Lions from 2016-19

--Recorded 27 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 159 yards and a TD

--Made seven starts in 10 appearances last season, making nine catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns

Dillon Spalding | Wide Receiver | 6-1 | 217 | Lorton, Va. | South County (West Virginia)

--Transferred to JMU from West Virginia with four years of eligibility

--Redshirted 2018 season at WVU

--Three-time VHSL 6A All-State honoree and two-time Washington Post --First Team All-Metro selection at South County High School

--Helped team to four straight playoff appearances, including 6A semifinals his sophomore season

All three student-athletes have joined the program for summer workouts.

The Dukes open the 2019 season, presented by CarMax, on Saturday, August 31 at West Virginia. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling 540-568-3853 or by visiting the JMU Athletics Ticket Office inside the Convocation Center.