JMU officially suspends all athletics after CAA decision

Following a decision by the CAA to suspend all spring sports until further notice, James Madison University is suspending their spring sports programs.

The CAA announced earlier Thursday that the remainder of 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship would be canceled immediately and that all spring sports competitions were suspended indefinitely.

Now, JMU, along with UVA and many other universities, announced that they have suspended not only their spring sport competitions, but all practices and training activities as well.

"There is certainly disappointment about the loss of opportunities for our student-athletes and coaches," Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. "However, we are committed to making smart choices to protect the well-being of everyone impacted by athletic competition on our campus and on other campuses. At the end of the day, it is a privilege to be involved in athletics, but there are more important matters in life, and it is critical that we do our part."

The CAA decision came just a day after the CAA previously announced that they would limit attendance at the basketball championship to essential personnel and student-athlete guests. But as more and more leagues have made similar calls, the CAA did as well.

Yesterday, JMU announced that they're extending spring break for students and suspending most in-person classes to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

At that time, there were no changes to the university's athletic schedule, but all kinds of athletics across the U.S. faced major schedule changes on Thursday, from the NBA to the VHSL.

The Virginia High School League has canceled all remaining games in the state basketball tournament this weekend.