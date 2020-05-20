JMU planning for fall sports season in 2020

As of now, James Madison University is planning for a fall sports season in 2020.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner told WHSV in a Zoom video interview Wednesday that the university and athletic department are discussing plans and scenarios for sports competition later this year. There has been no competition at JMU or any school throughout the NCAA since early March due to COVID-19.

"By no means can we sit here today and say yes fall sports are going to start on "X" date. We simply can't do that," said Warner. "But we are doing a lot of work to plan for a fall season happening."

Warner says multiple groups are meeting at JMU to discuss how fall sports could look while there is also discussion at the conference level (CAA) and among leaders with the NCAA. No final decisions have been made at this time and Warner says more definitive plans will likely be announced in late June. However, for now, JMU is getting ready to have sports resume in the fall of 2020.

"From what we know today, we are planning for fall sports to happen but as we have all learned the last two months, there has to be a lot of flexibility," said Warner.

JMU football is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Delaware on Saturday, September 5.