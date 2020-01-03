JMU preparing for North Dakota St. in FCS National Championship

The James Madison football team will meet North Dakota St. in the FCS National Championship game next Saturday.

The James Madison football team will meet North Dakota St. in the FCS National Championship game next Saturday.

The Bison are the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and have been ranked No. 1 in the country throughout the entire season. North Dakota St. enters the title game with a 15-0 overall record and riding a FCS record 36-game winning streak.

"They're definitely an experienced, smart group," said JMU senior center Mac Patrick. "On film they don't make a lot of mistakes. As you can see from their record, they don't make a lot of mistakes. It will be a great challenge for us and an awesome game to watch."

The Dukes are making their third appearance in the FCS National Championship in the last four years. Meanwhile, NDSU has become the standard of FCS football by winning seven of the last eight national championships. The only year in that stretch the Bison did not win it all was 2016 when JMU defeated Youngstown St. to win the title.

"It's just a very good culture and a very good program," said JMU redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson. "They're a very physical group and they have been there, I forget how many times now. It seems like every year. So we know what we are walking into and we know what we are supposed to do."

Kickoff of the FCS National Championship is scheduled for 12 p.m. (Eastern) Saturday, January 11 in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised live on WHSV (ABC).