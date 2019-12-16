JMU puts together complete effort in win over Charleston Southern

Five players scored in double figures on Monday night as James Madison defeated Charleston Southern, 81-60, in non-conference men's basketball action at the Convocation Center.

The Dukes (6-4) spread their scoring around, led by junior Darius Banks, who had 17 points and three steals. Sophomore Deshon Parker tacked on 13 points and five assists, while junior Dwight Wilson notched his third straight double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Led by junior Zach Jacobs' four offensive rebounds, JMU did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 12 such boards that resulted in 12 second-chance points.

The JMU defense was effective on Monday, forcing 14 Charleston Southern turnovers on the evening. Banks' three steals led the way individually for the Dukes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After falling behind 4-0, JMU went on a 15-0 run with 18:11 left in the first half, culminating in a three from freshman Michael Christmas. The Dukes then added four points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 38-23 advantage. JMU got a great contribution from its bench in the period, with non-starters accounting for 11 of its 38 first-half points as the Dukes battled foul trouble.

JMU kept its lead intact before going on an 8-0 run to grow the advantage to 65-43 with 6:51 to go in the contest. The Buccaneers narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Dukes still cruised the rest of the way for the 81-60 win.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"I'm really pleased with our week of practice. We've been trying to get back to the basics and back to our identity on defense. This was just one game, but I'm pleased that we worked on things and then executed them defensively. We need to continue to work and hold ourselves accountable on these things."

QUICK HITS

- The Dukes forced CSU into 32.1% (18-of-56) shooting on the evening, their fourth-best performance under Head Coach Louis Rowe.

- With his third straight double-double on Monday, junior Dwight Wilson now has 10 for his career.

- Senior Antanee Pinkard posted his longest outing of the season, giving the Dukes crucial minutes in both halves and picking up an assist and a steal.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will hit the road for their non-conference finale this week, travelling to The Bronx to face Fordham at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. This past Sunday evening, the Rams dropped a 66-61 contest to Tennessee State to fall to 5-5 on the season.