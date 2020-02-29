JMU rallies at the first day of the NC State Invitational

No. 24 James Madison softball team split the first day of the NC State Invitational, falling to Lehigh, 6-2, and defeating NC State, 13-5.

GAME 1

Sophomore Kayla Boseman (2-3) started and took the loss in the circle for JMU (6-4). Junior Logan Newton led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 2-for-3 in the ballgame with a home run and two RBIs. Junior Sara Jubas compiled a standout day at the dish as well, going 2-for-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams were scoreless until the fifth inning when Lehigh hit a two -run home run and then followed with a base hit RBI. JMU answered in the six inning with a two run home run off the bat of Newton to bring home Jubas.The Dukes trailed 3-2 to Lehigh. In the seventh inning Lehigh hit three more home runs to increase their lead over JMU, 6-2.

GAME FACTS

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed two runs across.

» JMU pitchers faced 36 Lehigh hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out five.

» Newton led the Dukes at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

GAME 2

Jubas put together a stellar performance at the plate Friday, hitting two homers to help power the James Madison softball team over the NC State Wolf Pack 13-5. Junior Alexis Bermudez (2-0) started in the circle and picked up the win for JMU (7-4). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits, allowing nine walks and striking out six. Jubas went 2-for-4 at the plate, supplementing her two home runs with two RBIs. Junior Hannah File added to Jubas' awesome power-hitting performance by going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Junior Logan Newton also helped out for the Dukes, going 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes got on the board immediately, starting with a one-out solo home run from Jubas. The Wolf Pack then tied the ballgame at one before the Dukes came back to re-claim their advantage in the third inning. JMU picked up three runs, starting with another solo homer from Jubas. JMU held NC State without a run before building their lead to 8-1 the following inning. The Dukes bats heated up in the fourth inning, scoring four runs, including a two-run double off the bat of Newton. Emily Phillips hit her first home run of her career as well.

The Wolf Pack fought back, closing the gap to 8-4 until JMU added some insurance in the fifth. The Dukes scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of File, bringing the score to 12-4 in favor of JMU.

NC State got within 12-5 until the Dukes scored again in the seventh inning to stretch its lead to 13-5. Jubas came across to score the lone run of the inning for JMU and get them on the board. The score remained 13-5 for the rest of the game, as the Dukes coasted to the win.

GAME FACTS

» The Dukes got two home runs off the bat of Jubas.

» Senior Kate Gordon had three base knocks in the game for JMU.

» Bermudez struck out six Wolf Pack hitters.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed four runs across.

» JMU took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Dukes out-hit the Wolf Pack at an 11-8 clip.

» JMU pitchers limited NC State to just 1-for-8 (.125) with runners in scoring position.

» JMU pitchers faced 36 NC State hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and five fly balls while striking out six.

» The Dukes drew four walks from NC State pitching.

QUOTING LAPORTE

"It was a rough start to the day but the girls came back with a vengeance in the second game," said Coach LaPorte. "It is all about our focus in big moments, we are learning to keep it and I think it will translate over to tomorrow's games"

UP NEXT

No. 24 James Madison will square up with Lehigh at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The Dukes will then play North Carolina A&T at 12:30 p.m. to wrap up the invitational.