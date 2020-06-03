JMU ranked No. 4 in Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25

The James Madison football team is ranked No. 4 in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25.. The Dukes were recently ranked No. 5 in a preseason poll released by HERO Sports.

JMU finished as the FCS national runner-up in 2019 when the Dukes went 14-2, claimed the CAA title, and lost to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game.

The Dukes are scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, September 5 at home against Delaware.

Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25

1. North Dakota State

2. Northern Iowa

3. Weber State

4. James Madison

5. Montana State

6. South Dakota State

7. Montana

8. Villanova

9. Illinois State

10. Kennesaw State

11. Central Arkansas

12. Sacramento State

13. Austin Peay

14. Nicholls

15. New Hampshire

16. Sam Houston State

17. Southeastern Louisiana

18. Furman

19. Southern Illinois

20. Eastern Washington

21. The Citadel

22. Wofford

23. Albany

24. Jacksonville State

25. Towson