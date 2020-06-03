JMU ranked No. 4 in Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The James Madison football team is ranked No. 4 in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25.. The Dukes were recently ranked No. 5 in a preseason poll released by HERO Sports.
JMU finished as the FCS national runner-up in 2019 when the Dukes went 14-2, claimed the CAA title, and lost to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game.
The Dukes are scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, September 5 at home against Delaware.
Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25
1. North Dakota State
2. Northern Iowa
3. Weber State
4. James Madison
5. Montana State
6. South Dakota State
7. Montana
8. Villanova
9. Illinois State
10. Kennesaw State
11. Central Arkansas
12. Sacramento State
13. Austin Peay
14. Nicholls
15. New Hampshire
16. Sam Houston State
17. Southeastern Louisiana
18. Furman
19. Southern Illinois
20. Eastern Washington
21. The Citadel
22. Wofford
23. Albany
24. Jacksonville State
25. Towson