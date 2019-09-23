JMU remains at No. 2 in both major FCS national polls

After closing out its non-conference slate with a 37-14 win at Chattanooga last, Saturday, James Madison held onto its #2 ranking in the STAT FCS Top 25 Poll, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received four first-place votes and 3,725 points to maintain its position in the primary media poll. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 153 first-place votes and 3,921 points. #3 South Dakota State and #4 UC Davis held their positions, while #5 Weber State rounded out the top 5.

In Saturday’s win, Ben DiNucci threw 19-for-25 for 264 yards and a touchdown while rushing 49 to pace JMU’s offense was 313 total yards. Percy Agyei-Obese had 19 carriers for a career-high 114 yards and scored two touchdowns. Defensively, JMU tallied 7.0 tackles for loss and held the Mocs to 245 yards of total offense, and D’Angelo Amos made a key interception in the second half to preserve the lead.

A total of three Colonial Athletic Association teams earned a spot in the top 10 this week, while six CAA teams appeared in the latest poll. The Dukes were followed by #8 Villanova, #10 Towson, #12 Maine, #20 Delaware and #24 Elon.

The second-ranked Dukes open CAA action at Elon on Saturday, Sept. 28. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on FloFootball. The 2019 JMU football season is presented by CarMax.