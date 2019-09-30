JMU remains at No. 2 in both national FCS polls

Following a convincing road win to open conference play, James Madison maintained its #2 ranking in both the STAT FCS Top 25 Poll and the AFCA FCS Coaches' Poll.

JMU (4-1, 1-0 CAA) received seven first-place votes and 3,785 points, which saw an improvement of three first-place votes from last week’s poll. North Dakota State, which was idle last week, is once again the top-ranked team, reeling in 152 first-place votes and 3,968 points. South Dakota State held strong at #3 and Weber State moved up to #4. Villanova jumped three spots to round out the top five.

Last Saturday, JMU cruised to a 45-10 win at then-#24 Elon. The Dukes rushed for 336 yards while limiting the Phoenix to 33 rushing yards. After falling behind 7-0, JMU used a 38-point run to remain unbeaten all-time at Rhodes Stadium.

Solomon Vanhorse was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after rushing for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Jawon Hamilton tied his career high with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Latrele Palmer ran for a career-high 78 yards and two scores. Defensively, JMU accounted for 10 tackles for loss and five sacks, to go with an interception and a block on the punt team.

A total of six CAA teams were ranked this week, including three inside the top 10. Joining #2 JMU and #5 Villanova were #9 Towson, #19 Delaware, #20 Maine and #24 Stony Brook.

The second-ranked Dukes hit the road for the third straight week with a trip to #24 Stony Brook. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from LaValle Stadium, and the game will be televised on SNY (local markets only) and streamed on FloFootball. The 2019 JMU football season is presented by CarMax.