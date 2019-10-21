JMU remains at No. 2 in national rankings

Following a 38-10 road win last weekend, James Madison maintained its #2 ranking in the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll.

JMU received three first-place votes and 3,765 points to hold its position in the primary media poll for the ninth straight week. North Dakota remained #1 in the poll, earning 156 first-place votes and 3,972 points. South Dakota State and Weber State held third and fourth, respectively, while Villanova moved back to fifth.

Behind a strong defensive effort that limited William & Mary to 194 yards, #2 JMU defeated the Tribe 38-10 on Saturday at Zable Stadium. Ron’Dell Carter racked up a career-high 10 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss, while eight Dukes tallied at least one TFL. Ben DiNucci went 23-of-26 for 250 yards with two touchdowns. His most prolific target, Brandon Polk, caught a career-high seven passes, while Percy Agyei-Obese rushed 68 yards for two scores. JMU forced three interceptions and converted W&M turnovers into 14 points.

Carter was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, and D’Angelo Amos, who averaged 25.0 yards per punt return while making five tackles with an interception, was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

Including JMU and Villanova, a total of four CAA teams appeared in the poll this week. Following the Dukes and Wildcats were #16 Towson and #19 Delaware. Three other teams received votes.

The second-ranked Dukes return home to face #16 Towson for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game, sponsored by University Outpost, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. It will be televised on MASN and SNY and streamed for free on MadiZONE.