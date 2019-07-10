JMU signs O'Regan to extension through 2022-2023 season

James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Wednesday that Sean O’Regan has signed an extension to keep him as the head coach of the women’s basketball program through the 2022-23 season.

“JMU women’s basketball has been a model of consistency for nearly a decade and a half and Sean O’Regan has been instrumental in that rise to prominence,” Bourne stated. “ The 2018-19 season was another successful year for the program with a regular-season championship and a memorable run in the WNIT. With returning talent and a continuous injection of elite incoming talent, the program is poised to add CAA Tournament Championships and NCAA appearances in the years to come under Sean’s leadership.”

‘I’m extremely thankful to our athletics and university administration for their confidence in what we continue to build here at JMU,” said Coach O’Regan. “James Madison is a special place for me and I’m honored to be able to be the head coach of the women’s basketball program for the years to come. My staff and I will continue to make JMU the best program it can be.’

The 2019 season was historic for JMU women’s basketball, as O’Regan guided the Dukes to the WNIT Semifinals with a 29-6 overall record. The Dukes’ 29 wins tied a program record as they won Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title. After earning the automatic bid to the WNIT, JMU hosted five postseason contests including wins over North Carolina A&T, USF, Virginia Tech and Georgetown.

During the 2018-19 season, the Dukes set a single-season record of 18 wins in the Convocation Center, while piecing together 31 straight victories, marking the second-longest streak in program history. The Dukes set new program records in made three-pointers (236) and blocks (218). Under O’Regan’s leadership, JMU put together its 14th consecutive 23-win season making the Dukes one of four teams to have won 23 or more games over the last 14 seasons.

JMU held 16 of its opponents under 50 points and seven opponents under 40 points, which is the most in the program’s Division I era and tied for the most in program history.

O’Regan enters his fourth season as the head coach for the Dukes in the 2019-20 academic year. He is set to return four of his five starters from last season, Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier, Devon Merritt, Kayla Cooper-Williams and CAA Sixth Player of the Year Jackie Benitez.