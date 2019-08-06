JMU soccer nationally ranked in preseason poll

On Tuesday evening, the United Soccer Coaches Association released the 2019 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with the James Madison Dukes debuting at No. 17. The 2018 CAA Champions are the only CAA team in the Top-25 with UNCW receiving votes.

The Dukes collected the 2018 CAA regular-season and tournament title en route to a quarterfinal run in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The Dukes collected 216 points in the poll to place 17th.

JMU finished the 2018 season with a 15-5-3 record and returns three players who earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region honors last year. Midfielders Manuel Ferriol and Fernando Casero as well as goalkeeper Tj Bush. All three also collected All-CAA honors along with returning defenders Thomas Judge and Brandon Clegg.

Last week, Ferriol was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, after producing nine goals and 23 points for the Dukes. JMU kicks off the 2019 season in South Florida, taking on FAU and FIU.