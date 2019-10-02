JMU soccer scores overtime winner to beat #14 Cal State Fullerton

No. 16 James Madison men’s soccer improved to 8-2-0 on the season defeating No. 14 Cal State Fullerton 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday. Tyler Clegg collected his third goal of the season, while TJ Bush improved to 8-2-0 on the year. Bush also collected his fifth shutout of the season, blanking Fullerton this evening.

Clegg celebrates after his overtime goal.

JMU is a perfect 6-0-0 at Sentara Park and increased their winning streak to eight straight matches. The Dukes outshot the Titans 18-7 on the night, as they compiled 9 shots on frame to Fullerton’s one. Manuel Ferriol found his six-match point streak come to an end, only taking five shots all night. JMU improves to 2-0-0 against teams ranked in the top-15.

MATCH FACTS

No. 14 Cal State Fullerton (8-1-1) – 0

No. 16 James Madison (8-2-0) – 1

SCORING

94’ – JMU – Tyler Clegg (3)

NOTES

- JMU outshot the Titans 18-7 and 9-1 on frame in the match

- Tyler Clegg notched his third goal of the season and his second game winner of the year

- Manuel Ferriol found his six-match point streak come to an end this evening, recording just five shots

- The Dukes improve to 6-0-0 at Sentara Park this season

- TJ Bush improves to 8-2-0 on the year, record one save and collecting his fifth shutout of the season

- The Dukes have outscored their opponents 20-3 during the eight-match winning streak

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"A great result against a very good Cal State Fullerton team who came in undefeated. We defended at a very solid rate tonight and created lots of chances. It was great to be able to find a goal in overtime and find another shutout. We look forward to getting on the road for a bit and competing with a very good Northeastern team."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will head north to take on the Northeastern Huskies in a CAA match. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. from Brookline, Mass. and Parsons Field.