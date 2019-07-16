JMU softball adds transfer pitcher

Sophomore pitcher/utility player Kayla Boseman has joined the James Madison softball program for the 2020 season, as announced by head coach Loren LaPorte on Tuesday morning.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kayla to the JMU family!” LaPorte said. “She is a great fit on our team and will bring experience, versatility and poise to our pitching staff.”

Boseman comes from Mississippi State where she played her freshman season in Starkville. During her rookie campaign, Boseman made 10 appearances in the circle including seven starts. She hurled 32 2/3 innings and racked up 31 strikeouts while garnering three hits in seven at-bats, including two doubles and a home run.

Majoring in kinesiology, Boseman was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll after maintaining a 3.00 cumulative grade point average or higher in 2018-2019.

After playing at Ooltewah High School in Chattanooga, Tenn., Boseman was ranked the 39th recruit of the 2018 class by FloSoftball. She was an All-American as a pitcher, two-time finalist for the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, three-time All-State honoree and a MaxPrep National Freshman of the Year.

The Dukes announced the signing of six National Letters of Intent in November as Liana Antonelli, Reed Butler, Jessica Ford, BriAnna Goris, Emily Phillips and Kara Starnes will join Boseman on the JMU roster for the upcoming season.