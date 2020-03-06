JMU softball drops home opener to UConn

James Madison softball team fell to the UConn Huskies, 9-5, on Friday afternoon to move to 10-5 on the season. Senior Kate Gordon put together a brilliant showing at the plate, hitting two homers to break the JMU and CAA career home run record.

James Madison Softball - 2020 Season

Sophomore Kayla Boseman (2-4) got the ball to start for JMU (10-5) and took the loss. Gordon went 2-for-2 at the plate, supplementing her two home runs with three RBIs. Senior Madison Naujokas added by going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI along with one walk. Junior Sara Jubas also helped out for the Dukes, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes opened their home first at bat with a solo homer off the bat of Gordon put JMU on the board first. The Huskies then rallied to score two runs and take a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the second. Freshman Emily Phillips started the momentum for the Dukes by reaching first on a Huskies' fielding error. Gordon stepped up to the plate next and sent the ball over the fence for two-run homer, which brought the Dukes lead to 3-2.

JMU's lead had evaporated once the third inning arrived and turned into a 5-3 UConn advantage. The Dukes picked up a run on Naujokas' leadoff home run in the bottom of the third. The Huskies expanded their lead to 9-4 before the JMU offense got back in gear, digging into that lead in the sixth. The Dukes sent home a run on Jubas' RBI double, moving the UConn lead to 9-5. The Dukes were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

GAME FACTS

» JMU got a two-homer day from Gordon.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the second, when it pushed two runs across.

» JMU pitchers faced 37 UConn hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out one.

» The Dukes drew six walks from UConn pitching.

QUOTING COACH LAPORTE

"It was not the outcome we were looking for," said Coach LaPorte. "We had strong moments at the plate, but were unable to translate it over to the defensive end. We can learn from today and come back ready for tomorrow's games."

UP NEXT

JMU postponed the game with California from today to Sunday., Mar. 6, the 2:30. The Dukes will return to the field Saturday, Mar. 7, to face Siena at Veterans Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. James Madison will wait to see if where they fall in the tournament rankings to decide the time of the second game.