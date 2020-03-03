JMU softball earns road win at Virginia

James Madison softball team received contributions from every part of their lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, helping the Dukes defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 10-3 on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Alexis Bermudez (4-0) started in the circle and picked up the win for JMU (10-4). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing four walks and striking out two.

Senior Madison Naujokas led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 2-for-5 in the ballgame with a triple and two RBIs. Junior Hannah File compiled a standout day at the dish as well, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Junior Sara Jubas also chipped in, going 2-for-3 for JMU with two walks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia took an early lead over the Dukes putting two runs in the first two innings. Trailing 2-0, the Dukes came alive in the fifth inning. JMU's offense started clicking and put up five runs, starting a two-run single off the bat of File. Lynsey Meeks followed with a fielder's choice that brought in Logan Newton. Hannah Shifflett joined the RBI party with a single down the third base line that drove in Madison Naujokas. Emily Phillips added one more run to the Dukes lead by earning a walk that brought Meeks to home plate. Dukes went into the bottom of the fifth leading 5-2 over Virginia

The Dukes then held the Cavaliers scoreless before getting back on the board the very next inning. The JMU offense exploded for four runs, starting with Jubas taking advantage of Virginia's fielding errors, to score off her single to center field. Naujokas added runs by hitting a two-run triple and scoring on a wild pitch that brought the Dukes' lead to 9-2.

JMU held Virginia without a run before expanding their lead to 10-2 the following inning when Gordon scored on a wild pitch. Virginia put one run on the board before the game was over, but JMU still coasted to the 10-3 win.

QUICK FACTS

» Every JMU starter reached base safely in the win.

» The Dukes out-hit the Cavaliers at a 7-6 clip.

» JMU leads Virginia in the series, 16-15.

» The Dukes drew 10 walks from Virginia pitching.

» This is the six game the Dukes have score 10+ runs.

QUOTING COACH LAPORTE

"I'm proud of how we played today, our team picked up a win against another ACC opponent," said Head Coach LaPorte. "We had a slow start but we came alive at the plate. We had a few hiccups on defense but we also has some great plays as well. We finally get to play at home this weekend and we cannot wait to play in front of our home crowd."

UP NEXT

James Madison will open Veterans Memorial Park this weekend with the JMU Invitational through Mar. 6-8. The Dukes will host UConn, Siena and Cal at the tournament.