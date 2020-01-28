JMU softball enters 2020 season as nationally ranked squad

James Madison softball will open its 2020 campaign ranked No. 20 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Top-25 Poll and No. 18 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top-25 Poll, as announced on Tuesday. The Dukes were selected No. 14 on the FloSoftball Preseason Top-25 and checked in at No. 19 on the Softball America Preseason Poll as well.

The USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll selected Washington as the as the preseason favorite followed by the NCAA National Runner-up, Alabama. The ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Softball Preseason Poll selected Alabama as the favorite followed by Washington.

The Dukes are the only member of the Colonial Athletic Conference to be ranked in both preseason top-25 polls.

James Madison will open the 2020 season in St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational on Feb. 14-16. The Dukes will face Texas Tech (2/14), Kansas (2/15), Missouri (2/15) and South Carolina (2/16). The Dukes will face six other teams that are ranked or receiving votes on either polls.

In Loren LaPorte's second season as head coach, the Dukes finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 51-10 and a record of 20-1 in CAA action. The team finished at the season with an appearance NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional.