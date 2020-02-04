JMU softball picked as unanimous favorite to win CAA

For the sixth consecutive season, James Madison softball was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association softball championship as released by the conference on Tuesday morning.

The preseason poll is voted on by the eight head coaches in the CAA and the Dukes were the unanimous first place selection with seven first place votes to total 49 points. Elon followed in second with one first place vote and 40 points, Charleston rounded out the top-three with 29 points. Drexel checked in at No. 4 with 28 points, Towson in fifth with 25 points and Hofstra with 22 points in sixth. At the lower end of the poll was UNCW (19) and Delaware (12).

The Dukes made a historic run last season playing in the first round of NCAA Super Regional. Two-time CAA Coach of the Year, Loren LaPorte coached James Madison to a record of 20-1 in CAA games and 51-10 overall. Coach LaPorte will return 15 players to the No. 20/18 James Madison roster.

The Dukes will open the 2020 season at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. James Madison will face No. 18/18 Texas Tech, Kansas, Missouri, #19/25 South Carolina.