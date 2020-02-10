JMU softball preparing for tough opening weekend in Florida

The James Madison softball team opens play for the 2020 season later this week in Florida against some of the best teams in the nation.

The Dukes will take part in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with JMU's games scheduled to be played in Clearwater, Florida. JMU has four games scheduled from Friday through Sunday against No. 18 Texas Tech, Kansas, Missouri, and No. 19 South Carolina.

"There is just so much excitement going into this first weekend and I think our team is ready and I don't think they have any doubts," said JMU head coach Loren LaPorte.

James Madison enters the season No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll. The Dukes are the unanimous favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association in 2020.

JMU will meet Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Friday in the season opener. The game will be live streamed on ESPN3.