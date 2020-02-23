JMU softball shuts out Central Michigan at Georgia Classic

No. 21 James Madison softball shut out Central Michigan, 8-0 in five innings, on Sunday at the Georgia Classic. The Dukes to move to 6-3 on the season and pick up their third shut out win of the season.

Junior Alexis Bermudez tossed a two-hit shutout to pick up her first win as a Duke. Bermudez went the distance for JMU, giving up two hits, walking three and striking out three.

Junior Hannah File led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 2-for-2 in the ballgame with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs. Sophomore Hannah Shifflett put together a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Senior Kate Gordon also helped out, going 2-for-2 for JMU with two doubles and a walk.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes took the lead for good in the first. Junior Sara Jubas started the momentum with a run-scoring single that brought in Gordon. Jubas was not done yet and stole home, to give JMU a 2-0 lead over the Chippewas.

In the third inning, Logan Newton sent a sacrifice fly out to left field to bring in Gordon. File took the batter's box next and hit a two-run home run over the left field fence giving JMU a 5-0 lead. In the fifth inning Shifflett added to the Dukes' lead by hitting a three-run home run down the left field line.

GAME FACTS

» The Dukes had both File and Gordon smack multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the third and fifth, when the team pushed three runs across the plate.

» The Dukes out-hit the Chippewas at a 9-2 clip.

» Jubas stole two bases in Sunday's game.

» Bermudez limited Central Michigan to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

» JMU went 4-for-11 (.364) with runners in scoring position.

» Bermudez faced 21 Central Michigan hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and four fly balls while striking out three.

» The Dukes drew six walks from Central Michigan pitching.

QUOTING COACH LAPORTE

"I'm really happy with the way our team finished this weekend. We had consistent hits throughout our lineup and I thought we played together as a team. During this opening week, we have faced many strong programs that will help us later on in the season. Now it is time for us to prepare for next weekend."

UP NEXT

No. 21 James Madison will travel to the NC State Invitational on Feb. 29 - Mar. 1. The Dukes will. face Lehigh, NC State and North Carolina A&T.