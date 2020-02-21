JMU softball splits Friday games in Georgia

No. 21 James Madison softball splits the first day of the Georgia Classic moving to 4-2 on the season. The Dukes dominated Austin Peay in six innings, but fell to No. 19 Georgia in 5 innings.

GAME 1

Sophomore Kayla Boseman (1-1) started in the circle and picked up the win for JMU (4-1). The right-hander went six innings, giving up two runs, zero earned, on four hits, allowing four walks and striking out four. Sullivan went 1-for-3 with a grand slam to end the game for the Dukes. Senior Kate Gordon furnished a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Senior Odicci Alexander also helped out for JMU, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. JMU's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run double off the bat of Alexander.

The Dukes then lost some of their lead, expanding on their advantage in the fourth inning after the Governors cut it to 4-2. The JMU offense exploded for four runs, highlighted by a one-run home run off the bat of Gordon, which brought the score to 8-2 in favor of JMU.

JMU kept Austin Peay scoreless before building their lead to 9-2 in the fifth inning. The Dukes scored once on an RBI single off the bat of junior Sara Jubas.

JMU held the Governors scoreless and Dukes' offense got things rolling the next inning. A grand slam from Sullivan cashed in four runs in the frame for the Dukes, bringing the game to an end in six innings.

GAME FACTS

» Every JMU starter reached base safely in the win.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the sixth, when it pushed four runs across.

» Four Dukes had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Dukes out-hit the Governors at a 12-4 clip.

» JMU went 6-for-11 (.545) with runners in scoring position.

» JMU pitchers limited Austin Peay to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.

» The Dukes drew six walks from Austin Peay pitching.

GAME 2

Senior Kate Gordon collected four hits, but the No. 21 James Madison softball team fell to the No. 19 Georgia Lady Bulldogs 19-11. Senior Odicci Alexander (3-1) started and took the loss in the circle for JMU (4-2).

In addition to her four hits, Gordon had a double, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Dukes. Senior Madison Naujokas furnished a noteworthy performance at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs. Junior Hannah File also chipped in for JMU, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding a walk and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes got the scoring started early, first putting runs on the board in the first inning with the game still scoreless. JMU's offense put up five runs, including a grand slam off the bat of Naujokas.

The Dukes then held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless before getting back on the board in the second inning. JMU picked up a run on Gordon's solo home run, which brought the Dukes lead to 6-0.

Georgia narrowed JMU's lead to 6-5 before the Dukes stretched the advantage to 9-5 in the third inning. The Dukes put together a three-run frame, culminating in a run-scoring single off the bat of Gordon.

The Lady Bulldogs gained ground, closing the gap to 9-6 until JMU added some insurance in the fourth. Alexander and Naujokas each scored a run for the Dukes in the inning, bringing the JMU advantage to 11-6.

The Dukes were unable to hold the lead, as Georgia scored 3 runs in the fourth and 10 in the fifth to win, 19-11, in five innings.

GAME FACTS

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed five runs across.

» JMU pitchers faced 38 Georgia hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and five fly balls while striking out four.

» JMU has never scored more than two runs against Georgia.

» The Dukes drew five walks from Georgia pitching.

QUOTING COACH LAPORTE

"It was a tough day," said Coach LaPorte. "We had great start to both games and were able to keep it alive in the first one. All we can do is learn from our mistakes today and prepare for tomorrow, we play both teams tomorrow. The girls were powerful at the plate, but we need to keep our focus throughout the game

UP NEXT

No. 21 James Madison will return for the second day of the Georgia Classic to face Austin Peay at 10:30 a.m. and No. 19 Georgia at 1 p.m.