JMU softball splits two more games in Georgia

No. 21 James Madison softball finished the second day of the Georgia Classic 1-1 and are now 5-3 the season. Kayla Boseman (2-2) collected a win in the circle over Austin Peay, 8-0, in five innings but fell short to No. 19 Georgia, 13-5, in 6 innings.

GAME 1

Sophomore Kayla Boseman was dealing, throwing a one-hit shutout to lead the No. 21 James Madison softball team to a win over the Austin Peay Governors 8-0. This is the Dukes second shut out win of the season. Boseman went the distance for JMU (5-2), giving up one hit, walking three and striking out three.

Junior Logan Newton led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 1-for-2 in the ballgame with a home run, a walk and an RBI. Junior Hannah File had a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI. Senior Kate Gordon also helped out, going 2-for-3 for JMU with a double and a triple.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes took the lead for good in the first when Gordon came across to score the lone run of the inning for JMU.

The Dukes then tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with their biggest output coming in the fourth when they scored four times. Newton hit a solo home run to get the momentum going in thr fourth inning. Natalie Cutright took her stance in the batter's box as a pinch hitter and sent a single to right field that brought in File. Madison Naujokas added a run to the board as well scoring off a double play by the Governors. Hannah Shifflett joined the action with a solo home run to put the Dukes up, 5-0.

In the fifth inning File hit a double to left center that brought in Odicci Alexander. Michelle Sullivan hit a base hit down the left field to bring in two runners and end the game.

GAME FACTS

» The Dukes had both File and Gordon smack multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the fourth, when it pushed four runs across.

» JMU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Dukes out-hit the Governors at a 9-1 clip.

» JMU went 4-for-10 (.400) with runners in scoring position.

» JMU pitchers faced 19 Austin Peay hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and six fly balls while striking out three.

GAME 2

An outstanding offensive output was not enough for the No. 21 James Madison softball team on Saturday. The Dukes tallied five runs, but could not hold the No. 19 Georgia Lady Bulldogs at bay, and were bested 13-5. Sophomore Kayla Boseman (2-2) got the ball to start for JMU (5-3) and took the loss.

In the batter's box, the Dukes were paced by senior Kate Gordon, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. Junior Michelle Sullivan put together a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI. Junior Hannah File also contributed for JMU, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding a double.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 4-0, the Dukes first put runs on the board in the second inning coming off the bat of Gordon who hit a on a three-run homer.

The Lady Bulldogs expanded their lead to 7-3 before the Dukes offense got back to work. JMU picked up two runs, including one on a solo round-tripper off the bat of Sullivan, which brought the score to 7-5 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs. The Dukes were unable to get any closer, as Georgia added six runs to their tally on the way to a 13-5 final.

GAME FACTS

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the second, when it pushed three runs across.

» JMU pitchers faced 35 Georgia hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and five fly balls while striking out two.

» Gordon led the Dukes at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

QUOTING LAPORTE

"It was not the outcome we were looking for today," said LaPorte. "I am proud of how we continued to battle at the plate in both games. In the end all we can do is learn and come back stronger for next weekend at NC State."

UP NEXT

No. 21 JMU will travel to the NC State Invitational next weekend, Feb. 29 - Mar. 1, in Raleigh, N.C. The Dukes will face Lehigh, NC State and North Carolina A&T at the Invitational.