JMU softball star Gordon helping feed families in Page County

James Madison softball star Kate Gordon should be preparing to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but with the season shut down she's helping children in her native Page County.

Gordon, who holds the all-time home run record at JMU, is spending time on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays handing out food to children and families in Page County as part of a program set up through Page County Public Schools in response to COVID-19.

"I've done a lot in the community of Harrisonburg because I am always over here with JMU softball and everything and I love giving back to that community because they support us so much," said Gordon. "Taking a break from the softball field and being able to give back to the community that supported me through elementary school and high school and still supports JMU is special to me because I'm not always able to give back to my hometown and so being to do that right now during this time of need is just special."

Gordon says she is mainly handing out food in her hometown of Shenandoah but there are people helping distribute food to children throughout the entire county. The program is currently helping feed around 1,300 children every day.

Here is more information about the program:

--The school system will be providing delivered meals to homes. All children 18-years-old and under will qualify for a free meal and they do not need to be enrolled in Page County Schools.

--According to school leaders, delivery times will be announced when they begin on Tuesday, March 17, and will take place Monday through Friday.

--Meal requests can be found here or you can text or call 540-860-0848 to leave a message with the address for delivery, number of children at the residence and any food allergies.