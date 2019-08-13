JMU to hold "Meet the Dukes Day" this Saturday

James Madison Athletics, in partnership with the University Outpost, will host the annual Meet the Dukes Day on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The interactive event is free to the public. This will be the first opportunity for fans to meet the student-athletes for JMU's 2019 fall-sports programs. Activities and meet-and-greet opportunities will take place on Zane Showker Field.

Fans may enter the stadium through Gate B and are encouraged to park in the Champions Drive parking deck, G-Lot, P-Lot, and F-Lot for the quickest access to Bridgeforth. JMU Athletics will have metal detectors in place at Gate B to demonstrate the new entry policies this coming season. Click here for more information on metal detectors and the clear-bag policy.

"Our players are really excited to greet the JMU Nation this Saturday at Meet the Dukes Day," JMU Football Head Coach Curt Cignetti said. "We have such tremendous support and they really appreciate it. This is a great way to kick off the 2019 season, engaging with our fan base."

"This is a great opportunity for all of us to go out and interact with everyone who supports us week in and week out," defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter said. "This is my third year here at JMU and I getting to interact with the fans, the children and their parents. It means a lot to us. It makes us appreciate everything we have here and makes us want to go out and play harder for them."

While at the event, kids can register for the JMU Dukes Puppy Pound, presented by Chick-fil-A Harrisonburg. It will be the first opportunity for Puppy Pound members to pick up this year's t-shirt and membership card. Members of the Athletics Ticket Office staff will be in attendance to provide information on season and single-game ticket options.

There will be a photo station for fans to try on a JMU football helmet and jersey, and the JMU inflatable bounce house and games will be set up for additional entertainment. Teams will be on hand to interact with fans in activity stations on the field.

Additionally, the Duke Club will be hosting a free hospitality event for all current Duke Club members near the Gate C corner of the stadium. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available, along with a cash bar. No registration is required, and fans will still enter through Gate B for the event.

The Duke Club is the fundraising arm of JMU Athletics and all donations help support JMU student-athlete scholarships and the general athletics operating budget.

JMU football begins the 2019 season, presented by CarMax, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Season tickets, as well as mini-plan packages and single-game tickets, are on sale now and can be purchased at JMUTickets.com, by phone at (540) 568-3853 or by visiting the JMU Athletics Ticket Office, located in the Convocation Center. For all other fall-sports season schedules, head to JMUSports.com.