JMU to host Weber St. for 6:30 p.m. kickoff in FCS Semifinals

James Madison will host Weber State in the 2019 NCAA FCS Playoffs semifinals on Friday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Dukes (13-1) produced their first postseason shutout with a 17-0 victory against Northern Iowa on Friday night in the FCS quarterfinals. JMU also set program playoff records for fewest yards allowed (114) and fewest rushing yards allowed (0), as it advanced to the national semifinals for the third time in four years and the fifth time ever.

Next weekend marks the second meeting between the Dukes and Wildcats. In the inaugural meeting, JMU rallied for a 31-28 win in the 2017 quarterfinals, with Ethan Ratke kicking a career-long, 46-yard field goal as time expired. JMU is also 2-1 against Big Sky Conference teams, going 1-1 versus Montana. The Dukes won the 2004 national title against the Griz while falling at home in the 2008 semifinals.

Currently midst its 16th playoff appearance and program-record sixth straight berth, JMU improved to 19-13 all-time in the postseason with its win against Northern Iowa.

Excel Heating and Cooling is the presenting sponsor of JMU's run through the 2019 playoffs.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Saturday’s semifinal are on sale now. Choose from great options ranging from club seating to general admission, starting at only $15 at JMUTickets.com, by calling 540-568-3853 or by visiting the JMU ticket office at the Convocation Center.

JMU Students receive free admission and can reserve tickets through their online student ticket account. Student guest tickets are also available to purchase for $8 through the online student portal.