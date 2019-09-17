JMU volleyball earns home win over VCU

Propelled by three Dukes with double-digit kill performances, James Madison volleyball took down VCU, 3-1 (25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11), on Tuesday night at home in Godwin Hall.

The James Madison volleyball team defeated VCU, 3-1, Tuesday evening at Sinclair Gymnasium.

The Dukes finished non-conference action at 6-4 while the Rams fell to 6-5 overall.

Led by freshman Sophia Davis with 14 kills, seniors Briley Brind’Amour and M’Kaela White also heavily contributed to the JMU attack with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Senior Sarah Martin tallied a season-high 39 assists in the victory.

On the defensive end, three Dukes recorded double-figure digs as sophomore libero Savannah Marshall recorded 23, junior Zarah White had 11 and graduate student Karis Beasley picked up 10. From the front row, Martin rejected seven shots and Davis added six.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | With Beasley to serve, the Dukes went on a 5-0 run to open up the set and the Dukes never trailed, winning 25-12. JMU led by as many as 14 points and finished with 17 kills in the stanza.

SET 2 | The Dukes took charge early, never trailing in the 25-15 second set win. Defensively, the Dukes blocked four VCU shots in the frame.

SET 3 | VCU extended the match, edging the Dukes, 25-22, in a back-and-forth battle in the third set that featured nine lead changes.

SET 4 | Bouncing back after the loss, JMU dominated the fourth set with a 25-11 victory. The Dukes took control at 2-1 and never looked back while blocking six Rams’ shots.

MATCH NOTES

- Davis had a match-high 14 kills, tying her career high while hitting .632.

- Three Dukes recorded double-digit kills.

- JMU had three players in double figures in digs.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“I was happy with the energy our team came out with and how well they performed tonight against a very strong VCU team. Sophia played great again, hitting cross court and down the lines while Sarah set everyone up for big hits. It was great being back in front of our home crowd – we had an awesome turnout, especially for a Tuesday night match!”

UP NEXT

The Dukes are off for a week until they begin Colonial Athletic Association play hosting UNCW next Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.