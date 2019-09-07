JMU volleyball falls to Kennesaw St.

Four Dukes tallied double-digit kill performances, but James Madison volleyball dropped a five-setter to Kennesaw State, 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 11-15), on Friday evening in the Millis Center.

The Dukes fell to 1-3 in con-conference action while the Owls improved to 3-2.

Freshmen Danielle Nathan, Caroline Dozier and Sophia Davis all had a career-high night. Nathan produced a career-best 11 kills while Dozier was credited with 40 assists in her collegiate debut. Davis also had 11 slams and led the Dukes defensively with 11 blocks for the first double-double of the season.

Along with Nathan and Davis, seniors M’Kaela White and Briley Brind’Amour tacked on 11 kills apiece. Sophomore Savannah Marshall dug out a team-high 25 balls while junior Zarah White had 12 – both were career highs.

JMU won the first two sets, but couldn’t power past KSU to win in the fifth. The Dukes held the lead until the Owls tied the match at 11-11 and rallied for the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1 | The Dukes jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-19. JMU never trailed by more than five points and grabbed the advantage for good at 18-17 in a set that featured eight ties and eight lead changes.

Set 2 | JMU went up 2-0 with a 25-20 victory in the second after taking the lead at 8-7.

Set 3 | The Dukes came up short in a back-and-forth battle, losing 25-21 in a set that featured nine lead changes and ties.

Set 4 | Kennesaw State led by as many as seven points in the fourth and made it a 2-2 match with a 25-20 win.

Set 5 | JMU’s largest lead in the set was three, but KSU went on a 4-0 run to secure the match with a 15-11 fifth-set triumph.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“We battled tonight against a very good Kennesaw State team. I was proud of how Caroline stepped in and ran our offense at a high level. We did a lot of great things and I can’t wait to get back in the gym tomorrow and compete!”

UP NEXT

The Dukes are back for two matches tomorrow, starting with Furman at 11 am before playing the host, High Point, at 7 p.m. Tomorrow night’s match versus the Panthers will be available to watch on ESPN+ with a subscription.