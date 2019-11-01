JMU volleyball falls to Towson

In a close Colonial Athletic Association match involving the top two teams, James Madison volleyball fell to the Towson Tigers in four sets, 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25) on Friday night in SECU Arena.

The loss dropped JMU’s record to 14-7 overall and 8-3 in CAA play while the Tigers improved to 21-2, 11-0.

The seniors paced JMU’s offense as M’Kaela White tallied 15 kills on the day to lead the Dukes’ attack while Briley Brind’Amour and Sarah Martin each added nine. Martin garnered 35 assists in the four setter while sophomore Savannah Marshall picked up five, tying her career high.

Marshall led the Dukes with 17 digs while freshman Caroline Dozier finished with double-digit digs, recording 12. On the front row, freshman Sophia Davis led the defensive efforts with six blocks and Cameryn Jones added five rejections, tying her career high.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Towson jumped ahead from the beginning and took the first set, 25-18. Brind’Amour carried JMU offensively in the first set, garnering five kills while Jones picked up two blocks.

SET 2 | JMU evened the match at 1-1 after a 25-21 victory in set two. The Dukes took control early and led by as many as nine. JMU blocked four Towson attacks in the stanza as White and Davis both recorded two.

SET 3 | In a back-and-forth battle that featured six ties and four lead changes, JMU lost the third 26-24. The Dukes were up 24-20, but Towson used a 6-0 run to take the 2-1 advantage.

SET 4 | The Dukes kept it close early in the fourth, but the Tigers took the lead at 12-11 and secured the match with a 25-16 win.

MATCH NOTES

- The Dukes won the blocks battle, edging the Tigers in team blocks 10.0 to 7.0.

- Martin notched a new season high with nine kills in the match while her 35 assists put her six shy of tying fifth all-time in career assists.

- Dozier’s 12 digs tied her career high.

- The loss snapped JMU’s six-match win streak – their longest since winning nine straight last season.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Towson is a really good team and they showed that again tonight. We have to keep finding ways to get better and regroup for a quick turnaround with a big match tomorrow at Delaware.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes close out their quick weekend road trip with a match against the Delaware Blue Hens tomorrow, Nov. 2 at 5 pm in the Bob Carpenter Center.