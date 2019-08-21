JMU volleyball picked to win CAA

James Madison volleyball has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorites for the 2019 campaign, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes earned six first-place votes and 62 total points, while Hofstra ranked second with three first-place votes and 57 points. The College of Charleston was picked third, Towson fourth and Northeastern rounded out the top-5.

Seniors M’Kaela White and Sarah Martin were two of six players chosen for the 2019 Preseason All-CAA volleyball squad.

In 2018, White led the CAA and ranked seventh nationally in blocks (172) while finishing fourth in the league with a .356 hitting percentage. Heading into her senior season, White is 10th all-time for JMU with 351 total blocks.

During her junior campaign, Martin tallied 1,145 assists which was fourth best in the league and racked up a career-high 58 assists against Charleston on Nov. 17. Martin has the eighth-most assists in program history with 2,286.

Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher and the Dukes enter the 2019 season looking for its third title in four years after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.