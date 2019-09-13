JMU volleyball splits Friday matches in Florida

James Madison volleyball split on the first day of the Gator Invitational, cruising past Long Beach State with a three-set sweep (25-21, 25-19. 25-22) before dropping a three setter to #11 Florida (19-25, 11-25, 17-25).

The Dukes move to 4-4 in non-conference action.

Senior Briley Brind’Amour paced the Dukes offense, notching 19 kills between the two matches and freshman Sophia Davis followed with 14 while senior setter Sarah Martin recorded 50 assists. Defensively, sophomore Savannah Marshall led her team with 24 digs while the Dukes earned nine team total blocks.

MATCH ONE NOTES

- Brind’Amour led the Dukes with 11 kills which ties her season high – fourth double-digit kill performance of the season.

- Martin tallied a match-high 29 assists and season-high two aces.

- Redshirt freshman Cameryn Jones recorded a career-high six kills.

- The Dukes garnered eight total blocks as Sophia Davis had her hand on five.

SET 1 | JMU was in command for the majority of the first set, taking the lead at 9-8 and eventually winning 25-21. Freshman Danielle Nathan led the team with four kills while the Dukes grabbed four blocks

SET 2 | The Dukes took advantage of the second set at 12-11 and tallied three service aces en route to a 25-19 triumph.

SET 3 | Behind by as many as seven points, JMU capped its three-set sweep with a 25-22 victory in the third set. The Dukes collected 17 of their 41 kills in the frame.

MATCH TWO NOTES

- Brind’Amour had a team-high eight kills.

- Martin racked up 21 assists for her seventh double-digit assist performance of her senior campaign.

- Marshall earned a match-high 15 digs.

SET 1 | The Dukes found themselves in an early deficit after losing a tough first set (25-19) that saw five ties before the Gators took control.

SET 2 | Florida commanded the second set, taking the lead for good at 2-1 before winning 25-11.

SET 3 | Bouncing back from the second set, the Dukes battled the Gators, keeping it close until Florida grabbed the advantage at 16-15. The Gators won in three-straight sets with a 25-17 victory in the third.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Huge shoutout to Sarah Martin for leading our team today and putting up some great sets to take big swings on. I love working with this team and can’t wait to continue to find ways to improve. I thought we should a lot of toughness this morning beating Long Beach State in three and credit to a good Florida team that really pushed us tonight.”

UP NEXT

JMU closes out its Florida trip tomorrow with a contest against South Florida at 2 p.m. USF went 0-2 on day one of the Gator Invitational, falling to Florida in four sets and Long Beach State in five.