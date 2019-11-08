JMU volleyball sweeps Elon

A balanced offense and 11 blocks led James Madison volleyball to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-22) over the Elon Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association action on Friday night in Sinclair Gymnasium.

The win improved the Dukes’ record to 16-7 overall and 10-3 in CAA play while the Phoenix fell to 12-16, 6-8.

Senior Briley Brind’Amour paced JMU’s attack with 11 kills while three Dukes tallied nine kills and Sarah Martin recorded 33 assists. Defensively, JMU had two players reach double-digit digs as Savannah Marshall finished with 13 and Karis Beasley had 11. From the front row, freshman Sophia Davis garnered a match-high five blocks while Martin followed with four.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | JMU got out to an early 10-3 in the first set and held off a late surge by the Phoenix to take set one, 25-22. Senior M’Kaela White tallied five of her nine kills in the stanza while JMU blocked four Elon attacks.

SET 2 | The Dukes led from the first point in the frame to win the second set, 25-17, and jump to a 2-0 advantage. JMU hit .321 over the course of the stanza and had a solid performance at the net, rejecting six Phoenix attacks.

SET 3 | JMU secured the three-set sweep with a 25-22 win in the third. The Dukes took control of the third at 5-4 and led by as many as six points while racking up 15 kills en route to the victory.

MATCH NOTES

- Three Dukes recorded nine kills: Danielle Nathan, White and Davis.

- With the 33 assists, Martin recorded her 100th match with double-digit assists and is 28 away from becoming fourth all-time in career assists in JMU history.

- Nathan registered a .421 attacking percentage, garnering nine kills on 19 swings.

- Beasley notched a match-high two aces, both of which came from back-to-back points.

- Brind’Amour’s 11 kills were a match high.

- Marshall recorded a match-high 13 digs.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Overall, I am very pleased with how our team executed today against another strong CAA opponent. I thought it was a total team win with a balanced offense and strong defense. It was also incredible to have so many alumni back this weekend to celebrate with us!”

UP NEXT

JMU will play its final home match on Sunday, Nov. 10 versus William & Mary at 1 p.m. The Dukes will honor its three seniors – Brind’Amour, Martin and White – following the match for Senior Day.