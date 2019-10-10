JMU volleyball sweeps Elon on the road

Led by senior M’Kaela White and freshman Sophia Davis with double-digit kills, James Madison volleyball returned to winning ways with a 3-0 sweep over Elon in Colonial Athletic Association action on Thursday night in the Schar Center.

JMU improved to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in CAA play while Elon fell to 9-9 and 3-2.

The Dukes attacked was paced by White, who finished with a match-high 13 kills while accumulating a .417 hitting percentage, and Davis closely followed with 10. Senior setter Sarah Martin recorded a match-high 34 assists in the contest.

On the defensive end, freshman Caroline Dozier (12), sophomore Savannah Marshall (11) and graduate student Karis Beasley (10) combined for 33 digs while Davis led the Dukes with a match-high seven blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Using a 5-0 run, the Dukes took control of the first set at 6-5 and held their lead until winning the set, 25-18. White and Davis each tallied four kills in the first stanza.

SET 2 | The Dukes jumped ahead at 3-2 and led by as many as six points before the Phoenix rallied near the end of the frame, but JMU held on to win the second set, 27-25, to grab a 2-0 lead.

SET 3 | In a back-and-forth set the featured seven lead changes and 11 ties, the Dukes edged the Phoenix in an extended set, winning 31-29 to secure the sweep.

MATCH NOTES

- With three blocks on the night, White is now fourth on JMU’s all-time career block assists list with 365 and fifth in career total blocks with 401.

- JMU had three players in double-figure digs – Dozier, Marshall and Beasley.

- Dozier’s 12 digs were a career high.

- White’s 13 kills marked a season high for the senior.

- The Dukes front row picked up 10.0 blocks on the night, led by Davis with seven.

- White notched her seventh match with 30+ assists.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Proud of our team tonight. Elon is a very good team and we showed a lot of toughness closing out the second and third sets on the road.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes return to CAA action on Saturday as JMU travels to Williamsburg for a 6 p.m. contest against the Tribe in Kaplan Arena.