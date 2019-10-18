JMU volleyball sweeps Northeastern

Powered by 16 kills from senior M’Kaela White and 15 team blocks, James Madison volleyball took down the Northeastern Huskies in three sets (25-23, 28-26, 26-24) at home in Godwin Hall on Friday night.

The Dukes upped their recorded to 11-6 on the season while improving to 5-2 in Colonial Athletic Association action while the Huskies fell to 9-10 and 3-4.

White paced the Dukes attack with a season-high 16 kills while notching a .517 hitting percentage as senior outside hitter Briley Brind’Amour finished the night with 11. Senior Sarah Martin ran JMU’s offense, recording 38 assists in the victory.

JMU’s front row was dominant with White leading the efforts with six blocks, followed by freshmen Sophia Davis and Cameryn Jones with five. Sophomore libero Savannah Marshall tallied a match-high 14 digs on the night while graduate student Karis Beasley had nine.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Led by freshman Danielle Nathan with six kills, JMU put together a .375 attacking percentage and blocked six Northeastern attacks to edge the Huskies in the first set, 25-23.

SET 2 | Down by as many as eight points at 11-3, the Dukes rallied to capture the second-set victory, 28-26. White racked up seven kills in the frame while Davis and Brind’Amour each registered four to help the Dukes to a .361 hitting percentage.

SET 3 | In a back-and-forth set featuring eight ties and lead changes, JMU capped off the three-set sweep with a 26-24 win. The Dukes defensive had another strong stanza, blocking six Northeastern attacks while White added on another six kills.

MATCH NOTES

- White captured multiple season highs in the win: kills (16) and blocks (6).

- JMU’s 15 blocks were the most since racking up 16 against Kennesaw State on Sept. 6.

- Martin recorded her ninth match with 30+ assists.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“Northeastern is a very good team and I’m very impressed with how they played. I think the game ball goes to M’Kaela. She was incredible tonight – sideout, blocking and leadership. Sarah did a great job of running our offense and also had strong senior leadership. Everyone played well and I’m so proud of how we executed when we were down or when the score was tight – that shows leadership, toughness and a lot of potential.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes return to Godwin Hall on Sunday, Oct. 20 to play the Hofstra Pride at 1 pm. The Pride are tied with the Dukes for second place in the CAA with a 5-2 record, 12-7 overall.