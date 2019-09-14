JMU volleyball sweeps South Florida

Propelled by a career-high 16 kills from freshman Danielle Nathan, James Madison volleyball defeated South Florida in three sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-20) on Saturday afternoon at the Gator Invitational.

The Dukes improved to 5-4 in non-conference play while USF fell to 3-6 on the season.

Following Nathan’s 16 kills, senior Briley Brind’Amour tallied nine while Sophia Davis had seven. Nathan and Davis both produced a .500 hitting percentage in the match. Senior Sarah Martin recorded a season-high 36 assists.

On the defensive end, sophomore Savannah Marshall, junior Zarah White and graduate student Karis Beasley all recorded double-digit digs in the win while senior M’Kaela White led the team with four blocks.

MATCH NOTES

- Nathan’s 16 kills were a match high.

- JMU had three players with double-figure digs: Marshall (11), White (11) and Beasley (10).

- Martin earned her eighth double-digit assist performance.

SET 1 | The Dukes took control on the first point and led the rest of the first set to win 25-16. As a team, JMU hit .500 in the first frame.

SET 2 | JMU trailed early in the set, but took the lead halfway through and pulled away at 20-19 to win the set. The Dukes’ front row had a solid defensive performance, blocking four USF attacks.

SET 3 | Using a 6-0 run, the Dukes regained the lead midway through and never trailed in the third set victory, sweeping the Bulls 3-0. JMU registered a .326 attack percentage with 19 kills to capture a 25-20 win.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“I thought we had a really good team win today with huge production offensively from two of our freshmen, Dani and Sophia. Congrats to Sarah Martin for making the All-Tournament Team and leading our team to a big win today!”

UP NEXT

JMU travels home to close out its non-conference schedule as the Dukes host VCU on Tuesday night. The match is set for a 6 p.m. start in Godwin Hall.