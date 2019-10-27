JMU volleyball sweeps UNCW for sixth straight win

James Madison volleyball closed out its southern swing with a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) over the UNCW Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in Hanover Hall.

The Dukes boosted their overall record to 14-6 and 8-2 in Colonial Athletic Association play while the Seahawks fell to 12-11, 2-8.

For the third consecutive match, senior Briley Brind’Amour led the Dukes with 12 kills on the day while recording a team-high two aces. Two Dukes finished with double-digit digs as sophomore Savannah Marshall registered 12 and graduate student Karis Beasley had 10.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | JMU won the first point and held its lead using a 6-1 run in the end to take the first set, 25-20. The Dukes tallied 17 kills, garnered a .406 attacking percentage and three aces while freshman Sophia Davis paced the offense with five kills.

SET 2 | Propelled by a solid defensive performance in which JMU blocked five UNCW attacks, the Dukes took the second set, 25-23, to go up 2-0 in the match. Brind’Amour tallied five of her 12 kills in the stanza.

SET 3 | JMU sealed the sweep with a 25-17 victory in the third, grabbing the first point while limiting the Seahawks to only six kills in the frame.

MATCH NOTES

- Senior Sarah Martin tallied a match-high 32 assists, putting her at sixth all-time in career assists with 2,869. The setter is also three matches shy of recording 10+ assists for the 100th time.

- JMU recorded eight blocks and were led by senior M’Kaela White with four, followed by three Dukes with three: Brind’Amour. Davis and freshman Danielle Nathan.

- Marshall’s 12 digs were a match high.

- The Dukes are riding their longest win streak of the season with six straight.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“I thought Briley was big time for us today in all facets of the game and we continued to play good team volleyball. I am proud of this team for staying composed and battling it out against a strong UNCW team. The most important thing for us moving forward is that we continue to find ways to get better in practice.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes hit the road again next weekend, stopping in Maryland to play the Towson Tigers on Friday, Nov. 1 before taking on the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Newark.