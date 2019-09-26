JMU volleyball sweeps UNCW to open CAA play

James Madison volleyball opened its 2019 Colonial Athletic Association slate with a three-set victory (25-15, 25-17, 25-22) over the UNCW Seahawks on Thursday night in Godwin Hall.

The Dukes improved to 7-4 overall and 1-0 in league action while UNCW fell to 10-4 and 0-1.

JMU’s attack was paced by freshman Danielle Nathan and senior M’Kaela White who both registered 10 kills on the day. White accumulated the highest hitting percentage (.562) of the match with 10 kills on 16 swings. Senior Sarah Martin and freshman Caroline Dozier split the setting duties as both tallied double-digits with 24 and 10, respectively.

Three Dukes tallied double-digit digs as sophomore Savannah Marshall led with 16 while senior Briley Brind’Amour finished with 12 and junior Zarah White garnered 10. Freshman Sophia Davis took charge on the front row, grabbing seven blocks and Martin followed with four.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes grabbed control of the first set at 4-3 and held the lead the rest of the way to win, 25-15. JMU opened up its biggest lead, 10 points, to close out the set. JMU got a solid defensive performance from a front row that blocked five UNCW attacks in the stanza.

SET 2 | JMU added onto its lead with a 25-17 victory in set two as Brind’Amour tallied four of her nine kills in the frame while the Dukes blocked four more Seahawks attacks.

SET 3 | The Dukes took the third set, 25-22, to win in straight sets. The Dukes took a 1-0 lead and never looked back in a set that featured 18 kills, including five apiece from Nathan and White.

MATCH NOTES

- The Dukes haven’t lost their conference opener since falling to George Mason, 3-0, in 2010.

- Nathan and White’s 10 kills were a match high.

- Davis recorded seven blocks for a match high.

- Marshall tallied a match-high 16 digs.

- JMU attackers were helped with a match-high 24 assists from Martin.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

“It’s always good to get a 3-0 win in conference and it was a great way to start out CAA play. We did a really good job blocking today – Sophie’s seven blocks in three sets were incredible. Dani came out really strong and overall, it was just a great team win!”

UP NEXT

The Dukes will host the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Godwin Hall. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and the first 100 fans will receive a purple JMU bandana.