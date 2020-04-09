JMU women to host CAA Championship in 2022

In response to the unexpected cancellation of the 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Sonabank, the 2021 championship will be held back at Elon University as announced by the Colonial Athletic Association on Thursday evening.

The Conference’s 10 athletic directors voted in favor of the decision as a show of support for Elon. Elon was in the midst of hosting the 2020 championship before it was canceled prior to the quarterfinals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the schools scheduled to host the ensuing four championships will host a year later than originally announced. The 2022 championship will take place in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, which is set to open during the 2020-21 school year at James Madison. The Dukes have hosted the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship six times to date, most recently in 2017.

Towson will host the following season while Drexel and William & Mary will host in 2024 and 2025, respectively.