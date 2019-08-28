JMU women's basketball announces 2019-2020 CAA schedule

James Madison women’s basketball announced its 18-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule completing its 29-game 2019-20 campaign.

“Really looking forward to a strong CAA schedule this year,” said head coach Sean O’Regan. "This will be one of the more competitive years for our league. We are excited and ready to get started.”

To start the new year, JMU will host William & Mary (Jan. 3) and Elon (Jan. 5) at the Convocation Center. The Dukes will then take on the reigning CAA Champions Towson (Jan. 12), on the road, before heading south for the southern swing against UNCW (Jan. 17) and the College of Charleston (Jan. 19).

Hofstra (Jan. 24) and Northeastern (Jan. 26) will then make their way to the Convocation Center for matchups with the Dukes. The Pride knocked JMU out of the CAA Tournament last season. Northeastern played in its first WNIT in program history last year and made its second straight postseason appearance finishing 20-12 overall.

JMU will hit the road to take on Delaware (Jan. 31) and Drexel (Feb. 2). The Dragons played in their fifth consecutive WNIT and ninth in the last 10 seasons. Drexel returns CAA Player of the Year Bailey Greenberg for the 2019-20 season.

Towson (Feb. 9), Charleston (Feb. 14) and UNCW (Feb. 16) come to the Convocation Center before the Dukes head north to take on Northeastern (Feb. 21) and Hofstra (Feb. 23). The Dukes will end their conference home slate hosting Drexel (Feb. 28) and Delaware (Mar. 1). The 2019-20 regular season ends with a trip to Elon (Mar. 5) and William & Mary (Mar. 7).

The 2020 CAA Championship will take place from Mar. 11-14 at Elon’s Schar Center in Elon, N.C.

