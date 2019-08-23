JMU women's basketball announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

James Madison women's basketball announced its 11-game non-conference schedule on Friday highlighted by four teams that reached the postseason during the 2018-19 season.

"I'm very excited for our non-conference schedule for the 19-20 season," head coach Sean O'Regan said. "It provides us great challenges that will prepare us to succeed in a very competitive CAA. Our schedule has come back to some good regional rivalries as well which should be fun for fans and our players. We're ready."

The Dukes open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 6 as they host Longwood. JMU has not faced the Lancers since 2015. The Dukes are on a nine-game winning streak against Longwood and have not lost when playing in Harrisonburg since 1978.

JMU will face Villanova on the road on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Wildcats made it to the second round of the WNIT during the 2018-19 season.

The Dukes will welcome Big Ten opponent Maryland (Nov. 13), a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season. JMU will continue the homestand with a matchup against St. Johns (Nov. 17).

JMU will then make the trip to see a familiar opponent in Georgetown (Nov. 21) before returning home to host Liberty (Nov. 24). The Dukes defeated the Hoyas during the regular season and in the WNIT Quarterfinals last season.

A short ride to Charlottesville for the UVA Thanksgiving Tournament begins a quick two-game road trip. JMU will take on tournament host and in-state foe Virginia (Nov. 29) and then face UCF (Dec. 1).

The Dukes non-conference slate ends by hosting Delaware State (Dec. 17), traveling to George Washington (Dec. 20) and ending the calendar year at home Robert Morris on Dec. 29.

2019-20 JMU Women's Basketball Schedule

Wed/Nov. 6 5 p.m. Longwood

Sat/Nov. 9 1 p.m. at Villanova

Wed/Nov. 13 7 p.m. Maryland

Sun/Nov. 17 2 p.m. St. John's

Thu/Nov. 21 TBD at Georgetown

Sun/Nov. 24 2 p.m. at Liberty

Fri/Nov. 29 TBD at Virginia#

Sun/Dec. 1 TBD vs. UCF#

Thu/Dec.17 7 p.m. Delaware State

Fri/Dec. 20 7 p.m. At George Washington

Sun/Dec. 29 2 p.m. Robert Morris

# UVA Thanksgiving Tournament

**All dates and times subject to change**