JMU women's basketball host 2021 CAA Championship at new arena

James Madison University will host the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the league announced Wednesday.

The specific dates for the four-day, nine game event will be announced at a later time. Elon will host this season, Towson in 2022, Drexel in 2023 and William & Mary in 2024.

JMU last hosted the CAA Championship in 2017. As the Atlantic Union Bank Center is set to open in November 2020, this will be the first championship in the new arena. It will be the eighth time in program history the Dukes have hosted the event.

The Atlantic Union Bank Center is an 8,500-seat arena. JMU has been in the top-60 of attendance across all of NCAA Division I over the last seven seasons.

The Dukes have won nine CAA championship titles in program history, including back-to-back-to-back championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In this year’s CAA Preseason Poll, they were named the favorite to win the title in 2020.

JMU is set to open the season on November 6 against Longwood at the Convocation Center at 5 p.m.

The new Atlantic Union Bank Center

The initial seat selection for the Atlantic Union Bank Center is March 16, 2020. New facility amenities include courtside and other premium seating, video boards, vastly improved sight lines and court proximity, adjacent parking garage access and upgraded concession options.

All season ticket packages include a complimentary parking pass (one per account). Single game tickets will be available in October 2020.

The Atlantic Union Bank Center will feature a variety of premium seating experiences and offerings never previously available for James Madison basketball. These premium seating areas include Courtside Seating & Lounge, Club Terrace seating, Club Seating and the Concourse Terrace.

The Atlantic Union Bank Center will feature premium seating areas including Courtside Seating & Lounge, Club Terrace seating, Club Seating and the Concourse Terrace.

Season tickets are on sale now at JMUTickets.com for the 2019-20 women's basketball season.