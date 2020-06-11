JMU women's basketball makes video speaking out against racial injustice

Led by rising junior guard Nikki Oppenheimer, the JMU women's basketball team came together this week to protest racial injustice in America.

Oppenheimer says it's important to send a message to their fans and others.

"I think especially as collegiate athletes, we have a younger following, you know kids, girls and boys that want to play sports in college," Oppenheimer told WHSV on Thursday. "Being able to promote something and promote something that can present a positive change in our wold is important and to be good role models for them. Really just, I wanted to share my stance and the team's stance on something that is so important."

With five seniors graduated from the program, underclassmen like Oppenheimer and Maddie Green are now team leaders. They say they're using this video to show their younger teammates the difference they can make.

"I think it's important for our younger kids to see that we are a team. We don't just do things by ourself," Green said. "We come together and we are gonna do it together. For things in the future, for anything they feel is important, it's good to know that they had their team's back and our team has their back. I think this was a really good listen for the younger kids."

The video has thousands of views and was even retweeted by the NCAA women's basketball account that has more than half a million followers.